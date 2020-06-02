13 staffers at Delhi governor Anil Baijal's office test Covid positive

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Thirteen staffers at the office of Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal have tested positive for coronavirus so far, an official said on Tuesday.

"Total 13 people have tested positive for the infection. We are tracing the close contacts. The remaining staff members are being scanned for the symptoms. The office is being sanitised as per the government's guidelines," an official told IANS.

Till May 29, four staffers tested positive at the Raj Niwas.

Before this, the positive cases have been reported from the office of Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Secretariat and the office of District Magistrates as well.