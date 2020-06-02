BJP leaders protest against AAP's 'failure' to control COVID-19 cases spike in violation of lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi protested at 70 locations against the alleged failure of the AAP government to tackle coronavirus crisis in violation of ministry of home affairs (MHA) guidelines, which prohibit political gatherings during the reopening of activities.

The demonstration was led by senior leaders, including vice presidents of the party — Shyam Jaju and Dushyant Gautam, national secretary Maheish Girri, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, MPs and MLAs of Delhi.

However, three MPs — Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans, Meenakshi Lekhi and former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel — were conspicuous by their absence.

Responding to violation of MHA’s lockdown guidelines, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, general secretary of Delhi BJP said the party leaders had followed all social distancing norms.

“We had proper arrangements for social distancing, masks, and sanitisers and protested with a limited number of people. People are really annoyed with the government’s failure and hike in Covid positive cases. The BJP has been continuously raising the voice on collapsing health services in the national capital and we will continue to raise it,” he said.

On the absence of the MPs and Goel, Chahal said he couldn’t connect with them and thus was unable to comment on the matter.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh termed the BJP’s protest an attempt to distract city residents from ‘real’ issues and hide the failure of its own government at the Centre.

“It (Centre) has miserably failed to manage the migrant worker crisis. BJP leaders are targeting Delhi government while health infrastructure in Gujarat, where the party is in power, has collapsed. Delhi has a higher number of coronavirus positive cases but the death rate is far below than Gujarat,” Singh said.

Chahal was the part of the group led by Tiwari, who were agitating at Rajghat. They were detained and taken to Rajinder Nagar police station and later let off. Police said nine persons including Tiwari were detained from Rajghat.

Jaju, who sat on dharna at Connaught Place with national secretary RP Singh, attacked CM Arvind Kejriwal for public money spending on advertisements.