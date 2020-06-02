'Delhi Corona' app launched, to give info about bed availability in private and government hospitals

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an app named ''Delhi Corona'' that will give information to patients about the availability of beds in private and government hospitals.

Kejriwal said the app would fill the information gap that exists regarding availability of facilities available for novel coronavirus patients.

"There are many places where coronavirus has spread in a big way. There were shortage of beds, ventilators and ICU, leading to a large number of deaths," he said in an online briefing.

"In Delhi, cases are increasing, but we have made sufficient arrangements," the chief minister said.

According to Kejriwal, 6,731 beds are available in private and government hospitals, out of which 4,100 are vacant.

"People are not aware about it," he said.

"We are launching an app today and it has details of all the beds available at private and government hospitals."

It will be updated updated twice during the day at 10 am and 6 pm, he added.

Kejriwal said if the app showed that a bed was available at a hospital but the facility refuses admission, the patient could call the government helpline number 1031 and register a complaint.

The Health Department special secretary will ensure that a person gets a bed, Kejriwal said.

"Only 2,600 people needed to be admitted at hospital out of more than 20,000 patients," he said.

"If the hospital tells you that can be treated at home, please listen to them."

The government has deployed a team that will be in touch with the patients during home isolation and, if they become serious, it will ensure that they get a bed.