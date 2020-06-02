Delhi Police makes digital switch, ends manual upkeep

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has decided to abolish the manual record-keeping systems at police stations and turned to digital from Monday, officials said.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava along with other officers has decided to store all their records on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the meetings chaired by Shrivastava on May 7 and May 15 to review the availability of digital records on CCTNS, it was decided to abolish the manual up-keep of ‘roznamcha’’ (police diary), complaint registers, missing persons registers, PCR call registers and ‘kalandra’’ (formal complaint lodged in case of non-cognisable offence) registers from Monday and will now be maintained in digital format available in CCTNS application.

The module will automatically pick time stamping from the server on real-time and the process will eliminate the manual intervention and eliminate all chances of manipulation of records.

It further ensures real-time entries of crime, criminals, PCR calls etc. as well as movements of police personnel for investigation and law and order duties at Stations, officials said.

“Maintenance of these records in digital format will not only help in its maintenance but will also help in analysis. It also enables easy retrieval and review of records by the senior officers. This system will bring complete transparency in the police working and will replace the British-era practice,” said the police.

Further, it will help police officers to file attendance or DD easily.