STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots case: Chargesheet filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, 14 others

According to the 1,030-page charge sheet, Hussain was the alleged mastermind who organised the violence in the region for which he spent around Rs 1.30 crore.

Published: 02nd June 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots, Tahir Hussain

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and 14 others in a Karkardooma court in connection with the violence that took place in Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi in February this year.

According to the 1,030-page charge sheet, Hussain was the alleged mastermind who organised the violence in the region for which he spent around Rs 1.30 crore. The brother of Tahir Hussain, along with 15 others have also been named as accused in the matter.

Few facts which have emerged during the court of investigation points to the conspiracy of vast scale riots hatched by main accused Tahir Hussain, the charge sheet filed before the court said.

ALSO READ | Delhi riots case: Police arrests Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Tanha for 'instigating' violence

The charge sheet will be taken up for consideration by the court on June 16.

It said that Hussain had also met the Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi and others who had participated in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of the violence. The purpose of the meeting is yet to be ascertained.

The police, in the charge sheet, said that Hussain admitted to his involvement in the violence and also admitted that he was present at the terrace of his house at the time of the incident.

Crime Branch of Delhi Police has listed 75 witnesses in the charge sheet.

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Three months after communal violence court nods for release of man’s remains

The source of the petrol bombs found on the terrace of Tahir Hussain has not been discovered yet, the charge sheet said adding that he had 100 live ammunition, of which 64 ammunition and 22 shells have been recovered.

Hussain has not answered where the 22 shells were used or where the 14 other ammunitions are, it said. Apart from that, a relative of Hussain named Gulfam had on January 31 bought 100 live ammunitions, of which only seven have been recovered by the police, the charge sheet said.

The police said that it is clear that the bullets were used during the violence.

In February earlier this year, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people.

According to the police, over 700 FIRs have been lodged and the SIT probing the matter has arrested and detained more than 2,500 people, including the suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the cases. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi riots Tahir Hussain Delhi Police Northeast Delhi Riots
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp