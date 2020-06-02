Identify extra burial grounds, beds for COVID-19 patients: DDMA to District Magistrates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday issued an order on “topmost priority” basis for district magistrates to identify additional cremation/burial grounds in the national capital and spaces to put up additional beds.

The order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also states that the respective DMs should identify places for additional beds for patients in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The number of coronavirus cases reached 20,834 on Monday with 990 fresh cases being recorded in a single day.

“Indoor air-conditioned locations, preferably large multipurpose hall/banquet halls/ indoor stadiums for putting up extra beds for Covid-19 patients along with the capacity of each such location,” said the government in its order to district magistrates.

Burial grounds should be preferably away from the residential locations, the order further stated.

The officers have been told to submit their report regarding the matter to the DDMA by June 3.