Jessica Lal murder convict prematurely released from jail after Lt Guv's nod

NEW DELHI: Manu Sharma, who was serving a life term after being convicted of the murder of model Jessica Lal in 1999, has been released from Tihar Jail after Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal accepted the recommendation by the Sentence Review Board (SRB).

The SRB held a meeting last week attended by the state home minister, who is its chairman, along with the prison’s director-general, state home secretary, state law secretary, a district judge, the government’s chief probationary officer and a joint commissioner-rank officer of the Delhi Police.

Sharma was released Monday evening from Tihar after receiving approval from Governor’s office in the morning.

Along with Sharma, the board had decided to release 34 other convicts, who are all eligible for early release. The board’s recommendation was sent to Baijal, who approved it.

Any convict who has completed 14 years in prison without remission is eligible for early release apart from those convicted for rape, murder, and terrorism activities.

Sharma’s lawyer Amit Sahni had approached the Delhi High Court in November 2019 seeking Sharma’s release.

In his plea, he said that despite spending 23 years in jail (with remission added), and a record of good conduct in prison, the SRB denied his Sharma’s release on four separate occasions in an unfair and unlawful manner.

While Sharma has served around 16 years of actual sentencing, he has completed 23 years with remission.

Siddharth Vashishta, 43, also known by his alias Manu Sharma, shot dead model Jessica Lal, who was tending at an unlicensed bar at a private party on April 30, 1999, after she refused to serve him a drink well past midnight. He is the son of Haryana politician Venod Sharma.

Sharma was acquitted by a city court in February 2006, after which the Delhi high court took up the case. The high court reversed the order, saying the lower court ignored or misread material evidence. Sharma was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2006. The Supreme Court upheld the order in 2010.