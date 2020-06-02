STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lockdown 4.0: Delhi sees more cases, deaths than previous editions combined

The number of deaths due to the deadly virus in the first three phases of the lockdown were 31, 32, and 96, respectively -- totalling 159 deaths in total.

Published: 02nd June 2020 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Workers in protective suits dispose COVID-19 bio-medical waste outside a hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi

Workers in protective suits dispose COVID-19 bio-medical waste outside a hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Lockdown 4.0 in Delhi -- between May 18 and 31 -- saw 10,780 new Covid cases and 363 deaths, which were more than the tally of previous editions combined, as per the Health Department data.

The national capital recorded 1,543 positive coronavirus cases in the first lockdown, 3,320 cases in the second, and 5,159 cases in the third edition of the nation-wide lockdown, resulting in a total of 10,022 cases.

In a similar fashion, the number of deaths due to the deadly virus in the first three phases of the lockdown were 31, 32, and 96, respectively -- totalling 159 deaths in total.

The casualties more than doubled in the lockdown 4.0.

However, the increased number of deaths in the fourth edition was also due to late reporting of deaths by the hospitals, a Health Department official said.

"The hospitals were not reporting the deaths in a timely manner. However, after the government directed, the deaths which occurred in the last 35-40 days were also reported, which contributed to the rise in toll," the official told IANS.

It is significant to note that as the restrictions were gradually relaxed through the consequent lockdown phases, the number of cases and death also increased in the national capital.

In the first lockdown (March 25 - April 14), when only essential services were allowed to function and an almost complete restriction on movement was imposed, the city registered 73 cases and roughly one death per day on an average.

When the lockdown was imposed, Delhi had reported 35 cases and one death. However, within a week, with the Nizamuddin Markaz incident, the number of cases saw a jump.

With gradual reopening of shops in May and relaxations on movement of vehicles and resumption of public transport in lockdown 4.0, the number of positive cases kept increasing. Delhi has allowed more relaxations within the city from Monday.

The second edition of lockdown (April 15-May 3) recorded 174 cases per day on an average, while the death average remained roughly the same as the previous version.

The daily average, however, in lockdown 3.0 was about 369 cases and over six deaths reported daily.

Similarly, lockdown 4.0 saw about 26 deaths per day on an average -- over four times of the deaths reported in lockdown 3.0 between May 4 and 17.

The per day average of positive cases in the lockdown 4.0, at 770, was also more than double of the average in the lockdown 3.0 at 369.

The total coronavirus cases in the city stood at 20,834 while the death toll mounted to 523 as of Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus cases Lockdown 4.0 Delhi coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 Delhi health department
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp