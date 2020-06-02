STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police file two charge sheets in Delhi riots case

Three special investigation teams were constituted to investigate the cases registered during the riots.

Delhi riots

Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed two charge sheets in connection with the violence in the national capital's northeast area in February, which had left at least 53 people dead and 200 injured.

The charge sheets have been filed in the Karkardooma court by the Crime Branch. Both mention the name of former JNU student Umar Khalid.

Three special investigation teams were constituted to investigate the cases registered during the riots.

First charge sheet has been filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Fifteen persons, including Hussain, were arrested in this case. Investigation has revealed that there was a "deep rooted conspiracy" to cause riots in northeast Delhi.

"Tahir Hussain, a politician of Aam Aadmi Party and sitting councilor in EDMC, Delhi, played a pivotal role in the incident," the police said in an official statement.

His younger brother, Shah Alam was also arrested. Tahir Hussain's licensed pistol, which was used by him during the riots, was seized during investigation.

Notably, Hussain got his pistol released from Khajuri Khas police station just one day prior to the starting of riots in Delhi.

"He was found connected to Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid who are part of a larger group of persons who were organising riots and protests in Delhi," the statement added.

Another charge sheet has been filed against two 'Pinjra Tod' activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita in connection with the Jafrabad riot case.

"This case was registered for murder and riot that took place on February 22. One man died due to the gunshot injury during the riot," the police said.

The police said that both Natasha and Devangana were actively involved in hatching the conspiracy to cause riots near Jafrabad Metro Station in Delhi.

"They were also part of a larger conspiracy and were found to be connected to the 'India Against Hate' group and Umar Khalid. The message, found in the phone of an accused, on Whatsapp chat, reveals the conspiracy and the extent of preparation for causing riots," the statement by the police added.

 

