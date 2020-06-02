Unlock 1.0: Congress slams Delhi CM Kejriwal for sealing city borders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the borders of the national capital will be sealed for a week as the coronavirus cases are rising, the Congress slammed the decision and said that blaming outsiders will not cover up the crumbling health care facilities.

The Congress said that this is “Kejriwal Corona Blame Game”.

“While just blaming outsiders for crumbling Delhi health care facilities and sealing the borders, would the borders be sealed for 630 admitted at AIIMS Jhajjar (Haryana) out of a total of 2,395 hospitalised Delhi Covid patients, when they come back?” Former union minister Ajay Maken said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought suggestions from the people through WhatsApp or email till 5 p.m. on Friday, saying he also needs suggestions and guidance on whether Delhi government hospitals should be reserved for residents of Delhi.

Addressing the media on Monday, Kejriwal said until now, his government was able to do so much work in Delhi because of the support of the people and their trust, saying the guidance of the people made him implement many important decisions in the city.

For the time being, he said, the Delhi government is sealing the borders for one week.

