STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

After 242 trains, Shramik Specials end run from Capital; no new demand from Delhi govt 

The last trains to run from any of the five stations in Delhi was on May 31, when three trains were operated: Anand Vihar- Purnia, Anand Vihar- Bhagalpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mahoba.

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Shramik Special Train

Shramik Special Train (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With no new demand for more Shramik Specials from the Delhi government, the operation of such trains from the capital city has ended, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the trains will be run again if there is any fresh request.

"There is no demand for Shramik Special trains from the Delhi government as of now. There are no migrant trains scheduled from railway stations in Delhi. However a train from Gurgaon to Odisha's Balasore is scheduled today," a railway official said.

The last trains to run from any of the five stations in Delhi was on May 31, when three trains were operated: Anand Vihar- Purnia, Anand Vihar- Bhagalpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mahoba.

Railways has operated 242 Shramik Specials since May 1 to ferry migrant workers stranded in Delhi to their home states.

While 111 of them terminated in Bihar, 101 of them terminated in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 3 lakh migrants were transported to their home states on these trains.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shramik Special trains Shramik special trains for migrants Delhi Delhi government coronavirus covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp