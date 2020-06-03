Audible's 'Azaad Awaaz' podcast continues representing voices from LGBTQ community in season 2

By Express News Service

The podcast, Azaad Awaaz, continues to be a great platform for the LGBTQ community even in the latest Season 2. It includes voices from gay couples, Section 377 lawyers, drag queens and kings, and Bollywood celebrities. Filmmaker Mozez Singh hosts this podcast that is available at Audible. Excerpts:

What was a common fear you noticed among your interviewees?

The most common fear for anyone who is struggling to come out is ‘acceptance’.

‘Will my parents, my family, my friends, my colleagues, the world, accept me?’ is the crippling question that engulfs most people who want to come out but are terrified to.

They fear being ostracised by the very people who loved them.

Any happy stories on the show?

Even the most tragic stories were ultimately happy because our guests are so brave and deeply inspiring. Everyone has found a way to be happy, despite the pain.

Could you tell us how celebrities have supported this show?

Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chaddha agreed to be guests without hesitation.

Manish Arora, an LGBTQ icon and one of India’s best fashion designers, was a terrific guest. Some of India’s best designers dressed me up in their fabulous clothes each episode. Everyone was more than eager to support.