BJP worker shot dead in east Delhi

The victim -- Rahul Nagar alias Bhuru-- ontested from Vinod Nagar ward as a Congress candidate in the 2017 civic polls. He lost the election and later joined the BJP.

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants near a park in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Wednesday morning, police said, while a local BJP leader claimed that the victim was a party worker.

The victim -- Rahul Nagar alias Bhuru -- suffered four gunshot wounds, they said.

He contested from Vinod Nagar ward as a Congress candidate in the 2017 civic polls.

He lost the election and later joined the BJP, a Delhi BJP leader said.

Police were informed about the incident at around 7:30 am.

Nagar was walking near his house in the morning when some unidentified men fired at him, police said.

His neighbours and family members rushed out and found him lying on the street.

The accused escaped on bikes, a senior police officer said.

Of the over six bullets fired, four hit him, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said he was rushed to the Max Patparganj hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Nagar was declared a "Bad Character" at Mandawali police station, he said.

He was previously involved in cases of violence, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, they said.

A case of murder has been registered and an investigation has started, police said, adding that they are scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Last November, Nagar was attacked by some men and a case of attempt to murder had been registered in this regard, the police said.

 

