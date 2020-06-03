STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 impact: AIIMS nurses stressed, face health problems

The Nurses’ Union at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi added that many of them are agitated by the prevailing situation.

Published: 03rd June 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. (File photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Serving long hours in PPE kits with no adequate time to rest in between, nurses of AIIIMS claim that their physical well-being is being affected by the administration’s approach to combating the corona crisis.

The Nurses’ Union at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi added that many of them are agitated by the prevailing situation.

“Many staffers have lost weight, having UTI, some are having menstrual health complications as well. We are anxious. AIIMS is deteriorating day by day and the administration is only taking steps to further deteriorate the situation,” said Fameer CK, general secretary, Nurses’ Union.

Fameer claimed that while the nurses were earlier divided in to groups where one worked for a week, followed by a week off has been ruled out.

“Wearing PPE kits and working for long hours is extremely difficult. It has started affecting out health adversely. We serve six hours of duty which often extends to eight hours... If we are made to work for extended periods of time then it is going to affect our immunity,” he added.

As per Fameer, the administration had been alerted about their demands and an ultimatum was sent to the authorities whose response is awaited.

“We want our working hours to be reduced because of extreme heat. We didn’t object once over the past two months but now when our staffers has started to deteriorate we had to raise this issue to administration. It seems like they don’t want to settle the issue. Higher authorities are not spending as much hours on the ground in Covid areas,” he added.

Several attempts were made to contact the AIIMS administration  regarding the issue, but no response was available from their side.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS healthcare professionals AIIMS Delhi
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp