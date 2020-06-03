COVID-19 impact: AIIMS nurses stressed, face health problems

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Serving long hours in PPE kits with no adequate time to rest in between, nurses of AIIIMS claim that their physical well-being is being affected by the administration’s approach to combating the corona crisis.

The Nurses’ Union at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi added that many of them are agitated by the prevailing situation.

“Many staffers have lost weight, having UTI, some are having menstrual health complications as well. We are anxious. AIIMS is deteriorating day by day and the administration is only taking steps to further deteriorate the situation,” said Fameer CK, general secretary, Nurses’ Union.

Fameer claimed that while the nurses were earlier divided in to groups where one worked for a week, followed by a week off has been ruled out.

“Wearing PPE kits and working for long hours is extremely difficult. It has started affecting out health adversely. We serve six hours of duty which often extends to eight hours... If we are made to work for extended periods of time then it is going to affect our immunity,” he added.

As per Fameer, the administration had been alerted about their demands and an ultimatum was sent to the authorities whose response is awaited.

“We want our working hours to be reduced because of extreme heat. We didn’t object once over the past two months but now when our staffers has started to deteriorate we had to raise this issue to administration. It seems like they don’t want to settle the issue. Higher authorities are not spending as much hours on the ground in Covid areas,” he added.

Several attempts were made to contact the AIIMS administration regarding the issue, but no response was available from their side.