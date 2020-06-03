STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: With 1,298 new cases, Delhi reports highest one-day spike; tally rises to 22,132

As per the Delhi Health reports, 33 new deaths were reported, taking the total Covid toll in the national capital to 556, but only 11 of these deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Published: 03rd June 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, medical staff

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus cases in the national capital witnessed the highest jump with 1,298 cases reported on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 22,132 while the death toll has reached 556, the Delhi Health Department said. Out of the total cases, 12,573 were active, it said.

As per the Delhi Health reports, 33 new deaths were reported, taking the total Covid toll in the national capital to 556, but only 11 of these deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee, based on case sheets received from various hospitals.

“Total 1,298 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 22,132. At least 9,243 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 12,573 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

On May 28, for the first time since the outbreak of the infection, cases reported in a day crossed 1,000-mark with 1,024 cases. On May 29, it was the second time that positive cases saw such a massive jump with 1,106 cases reported in a day. On May 30, 1,163 cases were reported in a day while on May 31, 1,295 cases were reported.

With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp