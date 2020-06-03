COVID-19: With 1,298 new cases, Delhi reports highest one-day spike; tally rises to 22,132

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus cases in the national capital witnessed the highest jump with 1,298 cases reported on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 22,132 while the death toll has reached 556, the Delhi Health Department said. Out of the total cases, 12,573 were active, it said.

As per the Delhi Health reports, 33 new deaths were reported, taking the total Covid toll in the national capital to 556, but only 11 of these deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee, based on case sheets received from various hospitals.

“Total 1,298 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 22,132. At least 9,243 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 12,573 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

On May 28, for the first time since the outbreak of the infection, cases reported in a day crossed 1,000-mark with 1,024 cases. On May 29, it was the second time that positive cases saw such a massive jump with 1,106 cases reported in a day. On May 30, 1,163 cases were reported in a day while on May 31, 1,295 cases were reported.

