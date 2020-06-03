Day one of Delhi Unlock-1: Traders receive lukewarm response

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Battling the coronavirus scare, traders of famous of Sarojini and Lajpat Nagar opened their shop to a lukewarm response on the first day of Delhi government’s ‘Unlock-1’ drive. According to them not even 10 per cent of customers turned up.

About 80 per cent shops were opened on Day one of Unlock in Sarojini Nagar market.

“There are about 400 shops in this market and out which around 300 shops opened today. But, there were hardly any customers turning in for shopping. Main reasons for that is transport and ofcourse the pandemic,” said Ashok Randhawa, President of Sarojini Nagar Traders association, who also owns a ladies garment and clothing shops in the market.

Randhawa added that, many shopkeepers are also considering closing down the shops till transportations such as metro resumes.

Sanjay Bhargawa, president of Chandini Chowk Traders Association said, “About 95 percent shops opened on the day one of Unlock 1 but there was barely any customers. The main reason is transportation and parking issues as roads towards railway station and lanes are closed by police. Also, there has been no earning in last 15 days in odd even plan.

“In Lajpat nagar too traders were of the same view.While, some have welcomed the move to lift odd-even rule other traders have opposed sealing of borders as it would mean difficulties in transportation of goods from neighboring states.

On the other hand, Gandhi Traders Association’s President Satpal Singh has written a letter to Chief Minister Kejriwal about growing numbers of Covid-19 cases and how lockdown has gravely impacted the business community in old Delhi area.