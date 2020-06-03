Vocal for local: India's first whatsapp home delivery platform ‘BroEat!' enables restaurants to save jobs

By Express News Service

To save restaurants and also support local in line with PM’s call for #VocalforLocal, a first-of-its-kind venture, BroEat! has been launched.

Started by Ghost Kitchen Founder Karan Tanna and One Hospitality Founder Pawan Shahri, BroEat! uses WhatsApp to send the rider details and an invoice of the food ordered over WhatsApp.

As many as 1,000 grocery stores, neighbourhood restaurants, home chefs and bakers, including brands like Mad over Donuts, Goila Butter Chicken, Cheelizza Pizza, Shiv Sagar Group of Restaurants have already joined the platform.

Integrating all payment gateways and last-mile delivery service providers, BroEat! connects restaurants with customers for enabling food delivery orders by displaying their menus.

Its local vendors get orders from customers, with contactless delivery facility using the merchant’s own staff or third-party last-mile service providers to handle the deliveries.

Karan Tanna and Pawan Shahri of BroEat!

As against an aggregator, BroEat is a menu marketing company and order taking platform wherein merchants can choose their delivery vendor or deliver using their own fleet.When customers order directly from restaurants, the food is safer as restaurants monitor their orders from the first to last mile delivery, says Shahri.

“They get best prices as restaurants save on commissions. In this process, restaurants also earn better to help their employees.”

When a customer places an order on BroEat, it is passed on to the restaurant.

The restaurant then chooses its own fleet or a third party to deliver the product.

The merchant partner can save the customer data, but the delivery details and invoice will be sent from the official BroEat! WhatsApp business account to the customer.

A restaurants/ grocery store can control their own discounts and will not be pushed for any platform discounts.

“The data transparency offered by BroEat will help us know who our customers are, and it will help us build direct relationships with them,” says Chef Saransh Goila, Founder, Goila Butter Chicken.

Stating that BroEat is a parallel support system for the community, Tanna says, “The industry is passing through a tough time, and its time we all come together and save each other. BroEat! enables restaurants to save substantial margins on food delivery orders, which in-turn helps them to save jobs. We encourage restaurants to re-skill their current staff (instead of laying them off) to also do home delivery,”

How it works?

