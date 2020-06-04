25 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Noida, four discharged

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twenty-five more people were found positive for coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the Covid-19 tally to 521 in the district, said officials.On the day, four patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery from, leaving 165 active cases in the district, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi, having the second-highest number of positive cases after Agra, has so far recorded eights deaths due to Covid-19, according to a state government data.

“On Wednesday, 25 people have been found positive for Covid-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 521. Four patients were discharged and a total 348 patients have recovered so far. There are 165 active cases now,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The recovery rate of patients in the district is now 66.79 per cent, according to official statistics

Meanwhile, seven people were arrested and owners of 425 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for violating the lockdown curbs, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Three vehicles were also impounded.

“One FIR was registered on Wednesday for the lockdown violation and seven people arrested. Total of 1,353 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 425 of them, while three were impounded,” police said in a statement.

The FIR was registered under IPC 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under the CrPC Sec 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

Meanwhile, seven people were arrested and owners of 425 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for violating the lockdown curbs, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

With PTI inputs