STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

25 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Noida, four discharged

Meanwhile, seven people were arrested and owners of 425 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for violating the lockdown curbs, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Published: 04th June 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twenty-five more people were found positive for coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the Covid-19 tally to 521 in the district, said officials.On the day, four patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery from, leaving 165 active cases in the district, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi, having the second-highest number of positive cases after Agra, has so far recorded eights deaths due to Covid-19, according to a state government data.

“On Wednesday, 25 people have been found positive for Covid-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 521. Four patients were discharged and a total 348 patients have recovered so far. There are 165 active cases now,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The recovery rate of patients in the district is now 66.79 per cent, according to official statistics

Meanwhile, seven people were arrested and owners of 425 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for violating the lockdown curbs, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Three vehicles were also impounded.

“One FIR was registered on Wednesday for the lockdown violation and seven people arrested. Total of 1,353 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 425 of them, while three were impounded,” police said in a statement.

The FIR was registered under IPC 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under the CrPC Sec 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

Meanwhile, seven people were arrested and owners of 425 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for violating the lockdown curbs, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Noida coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp