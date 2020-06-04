Containment zones: More than 100 per cent rise in two weeks in Delhi

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From 70 containment zones on May 19 to 158 as on June 3, the areas under strict restrictions are up by more than two-fold in Delhi over a period of two weeks corresponding with the steep rise in fresh COVID-19 cases. Of the 216 areas sealed so far, only 58 have been de-sealed.

As per Delhi’s health bulletin on Wednesday, more than 1,500 cases were registered on Tuesday — another highest single-day spike, while the toll crossed 600-mark. Prior to this, 1,298 and 990 fresh cases were reported in the last two days.

As of now South West and North districts have most number of contained zones which is 31 each followed by West district (30), South East (27) and South (26). North East district has only five areas which are under containment.

District Magistrates are going for both micro-containment say sealing of a building or house as well as blocking lanes and larger areas depending upon the number of Covid cases. “The first step is that we scale down an area which involves introducing some relaxations in the contained areas. But that is done after a thorough survey, test and no report of any new case in 28 days. Once the area is scaled down, gates are opened up for essential purpose. After that, if it is assured that no more new cases are reported, the area is decontained,” explained BM Mishra, DM, South District.

After a gap of nearly a month, the DMs have started identifying new spots and containing them. An order was also issued by the Health Department Secretary Padmini Singla on the status of containment of new areas.

Apart from new areas, many of the zones are now sealed for over one month now which is now causing inconvenience to many residents.

Rules are opaque, say locals

At some containment zones, locals are angry over non-transparency in regulations. For example, Nawab Ganj in north district was sealed around seven weeks ago and was finally desealed on Wednesday. However, its decontainment order was issued about a week ago