Coronavirus containment zones in New Delhi jump to 163

Among all the districts, the highest 30 are from the North district, while 29 from the South-West.

Published: 04th June 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in PPE gear interacting with visitors outside the COVID-19 ward at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. ( File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The total number of containment zones in the national capital has jumped to 163 on Thursday with 59 zones de-contained so far, the Delhi government said.

Till Monday, there were 147 containment zones in the city.

The South East district has 17 containment zones while the South districts has 16 zones. Among those having the least zones is the North-East district with four containment zones. Nine containment zones are in the East district.

The New Delhi district has 10 zones. The North-West district has 14 containment zones.

The Central district has seven zones while Shahdara district has eight zones. The West district has 19 containment zones so far, total 59 zones have been de-contained, as per the data shared by the Delhi government on Thursday -- highest 12 from the West district.

The Covid cases in the national capital has crossed 23,000 mark on Wednesday.

