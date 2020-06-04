COVID-19: Dr Anju Sharma on how children can cope with lockdown blues

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

With schools still shut, teaching moved to online apps, and restrictions on playing outdoors in place, children are overwhelmed by the change in routine in this lockdown. The mental and emotional load is immense. To help children channelize their energy, Dr. Anju Sharma, a psychiatrist, sound and energy master, wellness-holistic coach and founder of the musical healing band Sound of Infinity, has been conducting meditative workshops for the young minds every Saturday. Excerpts:

Dr Anju Sharma

How do your meditative workshops for children help them cope with the ongoing lockdown?

The workshops help children concentrate and calm their energy. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, followed by social distancing, schools being closed, kids are staying inside the house with nothing or very limited things to do. This creates anxiety and many are susceptible to lasting psychological distress, including depression. Boredom and social isolation with a lack of outdoor play lead to a higher number of mental health issues. This is because kids who spend some time outside have lower activity in that part of the brain, which creates negative emotions. With zero playtime outside, children can easily slide into negative feelings, depression, and show a lack in concentration which can be a problem in the long run. There is a lot of energy within them, which they are unable to channelise. It is important to settle their energy at this time. Kids know that they don’t have to step out due to COVID-19, but somewhere inside they still are not in tune with this fact. Through this meditation, we help them to align their mind and body, so they can focus on the task they are doing.



The workshop started on May 16. What has the reaction been so far?

Kids and their parents have given a positive response. We are getting a lot of feedback about their experience during the meditation. I would like to mention that we are not learning meditation, we are doing a self-examination of our body and emotions by giving 30 minutes of a day completely to ourselves. By doing this, we realise what our mind, body and emotions need. And this is the first step of self-healing. Hopefully, people can experience it through virtual connect.



What are the signs that parents need to keep an eye for in case their children are stressed?

Children are emotionally very vulnerable. They behave a little differently and not necessarily show the symptoms as adults do. One of the early signs of stress in kids is a sudden decline in concentration levels. Kids dealing with mental or emotional issues might require more than usual time to focus on certain tasks. Another sign is an eating disorder that usually originated during childhood and continues in their adulthood.



Meditation is often associated with adults and not children. Do you see that changing?

Meditation doesn’t have a hard and fast rule. It is a very simple breathing technique that anyone from any age group can do. With the circumstances we are now living in, both adults and children are understanding the need to stay calm and balance their mind and body.



Can you suggest some pointers for parents on how to deal with children who are showing signs of being mentally and emotionally overburdened?

There are many ways. Communication is very important. Parents should encourage their children to speak their mind. Keep the flow of communication by asking them questions and listen to them carefully, without being judgmental. Understand their interests. Adequate sleep is vital for mental growth. Make them explore new things. This will help them to discover their new interests. Once in a while, arrange video calls with their friends. For a healthy child, parents need to be motivated, encouraged and be calmer to handle their kids.