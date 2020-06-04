Prepared with medical facilities, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while addressing the “Cities Against COVID19 - Global Summit 2020” on Wednesday, said that the Delhi government is ready to tackle the virus with adequate medical facilities after forming a better understanding of the coronavirus.

Sisodia was part of the summit along with Mayors and experts from 21 cities across the globe organised by the Seoul government. Batting for the lockdown Sisodia said “As Delhi got its first Covid-19 positive case on March 2, it was very important to curb the spread of the disease. The lockdown enabled us to spread awareness about the virus among citizens and enabled us to strengthen our health infrastructure to effectively battle the disease. We are prepared with medical facilities, having an understanding and its spread”.

The number of cases continues to rise in the national capital with 23,645 cases being recorded till Wednesday. While more than 600 have succumbed to the virus, the Delhi government has decided to go ahead with relaxations to slowly return to normalcy.

As per authorities, there are enough beds to tackle the crisis and the government has also issued orders for looking at new spaces to put up additional beds.

Sisodia also highlighted how the Delhi Government’s relief team has been working round the clock to provide meals to almost a million people twice a day. He talked about the initiatives taken by the education department to support the learning of the children from home, and how Delhi plans to restore economic activity safely in a phased manner.