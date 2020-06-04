STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

SC asks Centre to convene meeting of officials from UP, Delhi, Haryana over movement in NCR

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its new guidelines has said that there shall be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement.

Published: 04th June 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi border, NCR

Huge traffic jam at Delhi border in NH 48 in New Delhi (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to convene a meeting of representatives/officials from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, and to try to evolve a common policy for the movement of commuters between the three states in Delhi-NCR region.

People living in the NCR region have been facing difficulties in crossing borders even after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed interstate movement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed citing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

Gurugram and Gautam Buddha Nagar have also not opened the borders with Delhi resulting in chaos every day.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its new guidelines has said that there shall be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement. Also, no separate permission/approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, the ministry said that if a State or Union Territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement and the related procedures to be followed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Uttar Pradesh Delhi Haryana traffic border vehicles movement lockdown unlock 1 coronavirus
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp