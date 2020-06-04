Will expand BJP’s base in slums, AAP’s stronghold: Newly appointed Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Wednesday said he will focus on expanding the party’s base in city’s slum clusters and unauthorised colonies, which are considered as the stronghold of the AAP. In a candid conservation with Parvez Sultan, Gupta said he would reach out to party’s senior leaders to seek their guidance and support for strengthening the organisation further.

After the assembly elections drubbing, how will you plan to motivate your party workers?

Victory or defeat is part of the game... Keeping party cadre energised is a continuous process for which leaders regularly make efforts. BJP’s success story is the result of inclusiveness and combined labours of its leadership. We became the largest party in the world because of our continuous hard work. I will ensure that we carry forward this legacy. I will see how the party improves further.

The biggest challenge right now is the coronavirus pandemic. My priority will be how we can help out the residents to contain the outbreak and fight the outbreak, and at the same time, expand our party base especially in slums and unauthorised colonies.

How will you strengthen your roots in slums?

We will promote our workers residing in these clusters. We will give them a larger representation in the organisation.

When can we expect changes in the unit?

I will certainly announce a new team, but it may take some time. Changes signify development. I am not saying that all office-bearers will be replaced. Deserving hardworking workers will be roped in. We will sit and take decisions after taking everyone into confidence.

Factionalism is deeply rooted in the Delhi BJP. What is your plan to bring all senior leaders together on one platform?

The general complaint is about the absence of dialogues. To my understanding, three virtues are keys to resolve any issue -”samvaad” (dialogue), “sampark” (communication), and “ashirwad” (blessings). It may create trouble in the party if there is no dialogue and communication among its leaders or workers. I will regularly have a dialogue with senior leaders, including MPs, to seek their guidance. Each leader has a unique quality. One should learn from his/her experience.