54 days and counting: Southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar still a containment zone

the area as no fresh Covid-19 cases have been found but says has not got any response from either the authorities or the Chief Minister’s Office.

Published: 05th June 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

A containment zone being sanitised by corporation workers

A containment zone being sanitised by corporation workers (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi, which has been a containment zone for the last 54 days, has been writing to the authorities concerned to de-contain the area as no fresh COVID-19 cases have been found but says has not got any response from either the authorities or the Chief Minister’s Office.

The latest letter was written to the LG on Wednesday, which said, “We would like to inform you that our locality Zakir Nagar West (Abu Baker Masjid Area), Jamia Nagar, southeast District, New Delhi- 110025 has been sealed since April 10, 2020, due to few positive cases of coronavirus reported in the first week of April."

As per our knowledge, two last positive cases were reported on April 15 and no further cases were found in our locality.” Irkan Chaudhary, president of the RWA, said, “We have written four letters to the chief minister and concerned officials but did not get any response so we wrote a letter to the LG.”

TAGS
RWA Zakir Nagar Delhi containment zones Coronavirus COVID 19
