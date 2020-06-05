STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi government to carry out extensive sensitization drive

L-G directs DMs to engage community leaders and volunteers to implement drive, take action against mask violators

Published: 05th June 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Health Workers

Health Workers (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With coronavirus cases continuing to rise, L-G Anil Baijal on Thursday said that all district magistrates (DMs) had been advised to engage community leaders and volunteers to initiate extensive sensitization drive to contain the spread of the virus. He further said that DMs had also been asked to take action against city residents who are not wearing masks.

With 1,359 fresh cases being reported in the national capital on Thursday, the total case count crossed the 25,000-mark. Baijal participated in the video conference chaired by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The Minister of State (health and family welfare) Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, three mayors, municipal commissioners, and senior officials of Delhi government also attended the meeting.

“Health Department to ramp up medical infrastructure, systems for case fatality management, etc. Hospital management to follow stringent SOPs to ensure the safety of health workers. (sic),” Baijal tweeted soon after the meeting. Baijal also announced that DMs had been instructed for strict perimeter control measure, house-to-house surveillance, intensification of surveillance of Influenza-Like Illness and effective compliance of social distancing norms in containment zones. Baijal further informed that strict vigil in ‘vulnerable places’ like Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters will be ensured. “MCDs & NDMC were directed for carrying out regular disinfection/ sanitation and cleanliness on a war footing in addition to advocacy for personal hygiene,” Baijal also tweeted.

Earlier, DMs and officials of three municipal corporations briefed the union minister on the steps being taken in their area to contain Covid. “They discussed issues related to perimeter control in containment zones, timely identification and classification of cases as the stigma associated with Covid-19 stopped people from reporting symptoms or cases. They highlighted that people seem to be getting complacent with following the norms regarding physical distancing during the Unlock 1.0 period. This was a major factor contributing to the new surge in cases,” said an official, who attended the meeting.

GRAPH KEEPS RISING

  • With 1,359 new cases being reported, the number of active cases went up to 14,456
  • Total containment zones now stand at 152, while the total death tally is at 650
Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi sensitization drive Anil Baijal coronavirus COVID 19 Delhi coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp