COVID-19: Delhi government to carry out extensive sensitization drive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With coronavirus cases continuing to rise, L-G Anil Baijal on Thursday said that all district magistrates (DMs) had been advised to engage community leaders and volunteers to initiate extensive sensitization drive to contain the spread of the virus. He further said that DMs had also been asked to take action against city residents who are not wearing masks.

With 1,359 fresh cases being reported in the national capital on Thursday, the total case count crossed the 25,000-mark. Baijal participated in the video conference chaired by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The Minister of State (health and family welfare) Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, three mayors, municipal commissioners, and senior officials of Delhi government also attended the meeting.

“Health Department to ramp up medical infrastructure, systems for case fatality management, etc. Hospital management to follow stringent SOPs to ensure the safety of health workers. (sic),” Baijal tweeted soon after the meeting. Baijal also announced that DMs had been instructed for strict perimeter control measure, house-to-house surveillance, intensification of surveillance of Influenza-Like Illness and effective compliance of social distancing norms in containment zones. Baijal further informed that strict vigil in ‘vulnerable places’ like Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters will be ensured. “MCDs & NDMC were directed for carrying out regular disinfection/ sanitation and cleanliness on a war footing in addition to advocacy for personal hygiene,” Baijal also tweeted.

Earlier, DMs and officials of three municipal corporations briefed the union minister on the steps being taken in their area to contain Covid. “They discussed issues related to perimeter control in containment zones, timely identification and classification of cases as the stigma associated with Covid-19 stopped people from reporting symptoms or cases. They highlighted that people seem to be getting complacent with following the norms regarding physical distancing during the Unlock 1.0 period. This was a major factor contributing to the new surge in cases,” said an official, who attended the meeting.

