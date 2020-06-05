STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision on reopening of Delhi's Sadar Bazaar expected soon

“We requested the DM to permit us to resume our business after separating the market area from coronavirus affected residential areas.

People walk past closed shops at Lajpat Rai Market in Delhi on Thursday as the market association has decided to keep the establishments closed to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Thursday

People walk past closed shops at Lajpat Rai Market in Delhi on Thursday as the market association has decided to keep the establishments closed to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Thursday| ANIL SHAKYA

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While all markets have been allowed to carry out business activities with full strength, the wholesale hub — Sadar Bazaar and its neighbouring bazaars — are still shut as they fall in the containment zone, which is the largest in the national capital. Upset with the government’s decision to keep the entire area contained because of coronavirus pandemic for about two months, disgruntled traders have been running from pillar to post to get the market separated from the containment zone.

The government had even denied permission to Sadar Bazaar traders to reopen shops in adherence to the odd-even arrangement which was introduced during the fourth phase of lockdown, following which the traders had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On Thursday, they made a representation before the district magistrate (central district) seeking reopening of the market. The delegation was led by Brijesh Goyal, national convener of trade and industry (CTI), who is also the convener of the AAP’s traders’ wing.

“We requested the DM to permit us to resume our business after separating the market area from coronavirus affected residential areas. We have given assurance to follow all the administration guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. She told us that the situation is being reviewed by the authorities and soon a decision would be taken,” said Goyal. Sadar Bazaar was sealed in the first week of April when more than two dozen coronavirus cases were reported from a cluster of localities such as Bara Hindu Rao, Nabi Karim, Quresh Nagar and Nawab Ganj.

Within two weeks, the count increased to 90. Officials said that the traders’ appeal is being considered and that the district administration might issue a notification to de-seal the market in a day or two. When contacted, DM (central) Nidhi Srivastava refused to comment on the matter. According to Federation of Sadar Bazaar Traders Association (FSTA), more than 70 per cent area of the market, which has around 40,000 shops, is commercial, and hasn’t registered a single Covid-19 case.

Expressing his displeasure of continuation of restriction, the vice chairman of the association, Paramjit Singh Pamma, said that putting curbs on the entire region doesn’t make any sense. “All the markets around Sadar Bazaar are open and we are losing business. Atleast traders should be allowed to check their stock stashed in the shops and godowns,” he said.

