Delhi doctor suicide case: Court reserves order on bail plea of jailed AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court will pronounce on Friday its order on the interim bail plea of ’AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of suicide of a doctor in south Delhi in April. The MLA has sought bail as his father-in-law, who was suspected to be Covid-19 positive, has died.

Rajendra Singh, 52, committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held Jarwal responsible for his death. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal heard arguments from both sides and reserved order on the application for Friday.

The lawyer appearing for the accused MLA said that the deceased had breathing problem since last two days and he was admitted in LNJP hospital. The plea further said that Jarwal’s wife and son, 11-month old, were also residing with her father for last several days.

“There is apprehension that the wife and the child of the accused are also suffering from COVID- 19,’ the application stated. It further said, as per Hindu rites the presence of son-in-law is a must at times of cremation of his father-in-law. “The presence of the accused is must at his home to look after his 11-month-old baby, his wife and his parents who are senior citizens... ,’ it said, seeking bail on ‘humanitarian ground’.