STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fraud worth Rs 57 Lakh detected in JNU expenditure by central audit team 

The JNU official, however, remained silent over the DGACE's recommendation to lodge a criminal case against the varsity employees, involved in the fraud.

Published: 05th June 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

JNU | EPS

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOTA? NEW DELHI: A central expenditure audit team has detected a fraud worth Rs over Rs 57 lakh by over 100 JNU officials in claiming leave travel concessions and reimbursement of phone bills during fiscal 2017-18.

On a communication by the office of Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure), seeking its comment over the fraud on basis of either fake travel bill or unauthorized reimbursements, the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, has started a probe into it.

A senior JNU official, requesting anonymity, said, "The matter was put in the Executive Council meeting f the varsity. The EC is apprised of the matter and is looking into it. As per the EC decision, the defaulters will be asked to pay up."

The JNU official, however, remained silent over the DGACE's recommendation to lodge a criminal case against the varsity employees, involved in the fraud.

The fraud came to light in February this year in DGCAE's response to a plea by Kota-based transparency activist, Sujeet Swami, seeking details of complete audit and inspection reports of New Delhi's JNU and Jamia Milia Islamia University for fiscals 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

In response to the plea under the Right to Information Act, DGACE supplied Swami the audit reports for the two central universities for the year 2017-18 but said audits for 2018-19 and 2019-20 were yet to be conducted.

In its 2017-18 audit report for JNU, the DGACE found that 34 JNU officials availed their LTCs on basis of fake bills worth Rs 52.52 lakh for air travels to Andaman and Nicobar Island and Gangtok by Air India, procured from a private travel agency.

Even the act of booking tickets through a private agency was in breach of the officials' service and conduct rules, the DGACE pointed out.

In another irregularity, the DGCAE reports said 70 JNU employees claimed reimbursements worth Rs 5.05 lakh on mobile phones purchased by them and paying mobile telephony services bills despite not being entitled to them.

While asking JNU to recover the unauthorised reimbursement amount from their 70 officials, the DGACE also asked the varsity to suspend their 34 employees and lodge a criminal case against them for availing LTCs on the basis of fake air travel bills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JNU
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp