STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New guidelines for testing of COVID-19 patients released by Delhi government

The Delhi government has issued a new set of guidelines for testing of Covid-19 patients.

Published: 05th June 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, doctors, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has issued a new set of guidelines for testing of Covid-19 patients. According to an order issued by the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) in Delhi on June 2, the revised strategy for Covid-19 testing is for symptomatic patients.

All symptomatic (ILI symptoms) individuals with history of international travel in the last 14 days; all symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases; all symptomatic healthcare workers or frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID 19; all patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) are to be tested, the order said.

Direct and high-risk contacts (diabetic, hypertension, cancer patients and senior citizens) of a confirmed case are to be tested once between day five and day 10 of coming into contact with a confirmed case, the order issued stated. Also, all symptomatic people within hotspots or containment zones; all hospitalised patients who develop ILI symptoms; all symptomatic among returnees and migrants within seven days of illness are to be tested, it said. All testing in these categories have been recommended to be done by real time RT-PCR tests only, the order said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government DGHS coronavirus testing coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vinod Kumar
    This is unfortunate and denial of basic healthcare. It is an attempt on the part of Delhi Government to hide its failure on this front.
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp