AAP government receives 7.5 lakh suggestions for reopening borders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal government has received more than 7.5 lakh suggestions from people on whether the city’s borders should be reopened and health services of hospitals be restricted to the treatment of only Delhiites owing to the Covid-19 crisis, according to an official statement on Friday.

Chief Minister Kejriwal will hold a discussion with experts on suggestions on Saturday and then take a final decision on the matter, it said.He had asked Delhiites to send their suggestions on WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com or by dialling 1031 by 5 pm on Friday. The government received around 7 lakh WhatsApp messages, 5,000 e-mails, and 53,000 calls on whether to open the borders, which were sealed earlier this week.

Sources in the government said borders can be reopened, but services of Delhi government-run health facilities may be reserved only for Delhi people in the wake of COVID-19 infection spread in the city.

However, health services in the Centre-run hospitals may be available for people belonging to other states.