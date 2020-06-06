STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six designer brands reinvents COVID face mask to suit wearer’s personality

From florals to prints to colour-coded, embellished and embroidered, there’s a mask for every look and occasion

Published: 06th June 2020 07:51 AM

Price: Rs 299-Rs 749 Availability: believemasks.com

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

These days, people are not only wearing a mask as a safety gear, but also giving you a whiff of their personality. From florals to prints to colour-coded, embellished and embroidered, there’s a mask for every look and occasion.

Embroidered and customised by hand
Anab Naiyer of Oony By Anab began producing embroidered masks since the lockdown was announced. She can customise the mask with your initials, favourite flower, sun sign or a design you prefer. “My USP is my hand-embroidery on each mask. I make them in four different sizes, for kids to people who don’t fit into the regular masks,” adds Naiyer. Crochet masks are on the cards.

Motifs on jute
Most of the designers and boutiques are using high-weave linen and cotton for the safety gear as it’s breathable. Like, Believe Masks by Ayesha Bedi that makes a statement with the chic embellishments and motifs. “I am also making jute masks, which are a hit. Since jute is a thick fabric, I use one layer inside in the three-layered mask. The pleated pattern takes a curvy shape on the nose, and the cotton-based elastic earloops are comfortable to wear. The motifs make the masks prettier with teddy, flowers, sunglasses, and moustache and anchor motif for men, as options,” adds Bedi.

Bollywood punchliners
Both big names and emerging designers are trying to come up with out-of-the-box masks. One such humanitarian is Delhi-based designer Manish Tripathi, who has donated masks and also provided indirect employment to 3,000 women in Bulandshahr by assigning them with the task to create masks. “I have pledged to engage 50,000 people in indirect employment in the next six months,” says Tripathi. This hardcore Bollywood fan’s brand, Namastay Away, offers masks with embroidered filmi taglines, ‘Haye Haye ye Majboori…ye Covid aur ye Doori, ‘Zeher hai ya Pyaar hai tera Chumma’ and more. “Our structured masks have enough space between the nose, mouth and the mask that makes breathing and talking easy. For earloops, we use nylon elastic and the filling is of foam that is porous. Now, we are planning to use a melt-blown fabric layering in the masks that will equalise an N95 mask. This mask will come with 50 sheets,” adds Tripathi.

Cut from the same cloth
Noida-based Lakhina Couture’s specialty is their masks matching dresses, whether it’s a suit, a dress or a bridal lehenga. “The single-layered ones are complimentary with the attire. We are doing masks in georgette and glitter fabrics, and I have also made a mask-cum-scarf that will keep the neckline covered,” says owner Vaishvi Lakhina.

Wear your caution
Men prefer more of solids and stripes. Masks with messages are also catching the fancy of youngsters. “Our masks let you express your opinion,” says Divesh Mehta, AVP Marketing of Wear your Opinion – a Thane-based brand that makes quirky printed apparels. “We are bringing in the quirk factor to masks with taglines like ‘Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi!’, ‘Bilkul Ricks Nahi lene Ka’, ‘Quarantine & Chill’, ‘Go Corona Go’, ‘Little Monster’ and more,” Mehta adds.

Swarovski & pearls
For a dash of royality, check the Gurugram-based Enchanté Designer Boutique for their lace, pearls and Swarovski-studded masks. Owner Monika Gambhir says, “The focus is more on floral summer prints. We have also got requests for cotton gloves.”

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp