Staff Welfare Cell for NDMC employees after 57 coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI: With a total of 57 coronavirus cases among its officials till Friday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), looking at the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 patients in its offices, has formed a special Staff Welfare Cell to deal with and manage critical employees.

The aim is to facilitate treatment and provide all necessary assistance to any COVID positive NDMC employees. This special cell is made up of eight members from the civi body.“NDMC Staff Welfare Cell will provide all necessary help or assistance for proper medical treatment to COVID-19 positive officials of NDMC,” the order said.

“On getting the information, NDMC Staff Welfare Cell will immediately maintain record data of the affected, suspected officials and one of the members of the cell will immediately contact the patient or his family members for facilitating treatment for Covid-19 including organizing testing, consultancy and hospitalization based on the requirement of the employee,” the NDMC order further stated.

The special cell will also ensure that the families of infected employees have access to supply of essential goods and services.

As of Fridday, a total of 51 active cases and two deaths have been reported from the civic body. The NDMC-Palika Kendra building near Connaught Place has reported 30 coronavirus cases.

This comes at a time when there are reports of increasing number of cases at government offices among non-field officers.