STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Staff Welfare Cell for NDMC employees after 57 coronavirus cases

The special cell will also ensure that the families of infected employees have access to supply of essential goods and services.  

Published: 06th June 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

NDMC workers

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a total of 57 coronavirus cases among its officials till Friday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), looking at the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 patients in its offices, has formed a special Staff Welfare Cell to deal with and manage critical employees.

The aim is to facilitate treatment and provide all necessary assistance to any COVID positive NDMC employees. This special cell  is made up of eight members from the civi body.“NDMC Staff Welfare Cell will provide all necessary help or assistance for proper medical treatment to COVID-19 positive officials of NDMC,” the order said.

“On getting the information, NDMC Staff Welfare Cell will immediately maintain record data of the affected, suspected officials and one of the members of the cell will immediately contact the patient or his family members for facilitating treatment for Covid-19 including organizing testing, consultancy and hospitalization based on the requirement of the employee,” the NDMC order further stated.

The special cell will also ensure that the families of infected employees have access to supply of essential goods and services.  

As of Fridday, a total of 51 active cases and two deaths have been reported from the civic body. The NDMC-Palika Kendra building near Connaught Place has reported 30 coronavirus cases.
This comes at a time when there are reports of increasing number of cases at government offices among non-field officers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp