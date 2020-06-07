STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal government lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10, but raises VAT

The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, the official said.

Published: 07th June 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi

A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what could bring cheers to booze lovers in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to do away with 70% ‘special corona fee’ levied on liquor from Wednesday.

The special tax was introduced  on May 5 as the revenue collection in the city had reduced to just 10% due to lockdown caused by the pandemic.

However, the government has decided to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) on liquor from existing 20 to 25 per cent. With the new rates coming info effected on June 10, the consumers will have to shell out fractionally higher price than the rate prevailing before lockdown.

Since the government allowed to open limited liquor shops last month, the excise department has sold liquor worth Rs 304 crore (excluding special corona fee) till June 6.

As liquor stores had lifted shutters amid lockdown, many had thronged shops, defying social distancing measures | FILE

According to government officials, the sale has fetched nearly Rs 210 crore as special tax, which is in addition to about Rs 195 crore it earned as VAT and excise duties.

Officials had confirmed that special corona fee was levied as a temporary measure to increase tax collection.

“As inter-statement movement was not allowed during lockdown.So, we were certain that Delhi residents will not cross the border to buy liquor from Uttar Pradesh or Haryana.

"With the borders opening on Monday, possibility of smuggling liquor may increase, which will cause a drop in our tax collection. And also, higher liquor prices may also result into spurious liquor supply in the city if prices are not normalised,” said an official.

Due to special corona fee, liquor in Delhi is about 40-50% costlier than the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“The total revenue collection since liquor stores were allowed to open reached around Rs 400 crore, which was at least 20 % less than the monthly target,” he said.

Welcome move

The Delhi government move was welcomed by Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC). Vinod Giri, Director General, CIABC, said, “We really welcome the decision of the Government to remove 70% Cess in Delhi. We had repeatedly pointed out that such steep increase will turn out to be counter productive as it would lead to fall in liquor sales and Government revenues.

"We are indeed very pleased to note that the Government has responded promptly and appropriately to remove the Cess and substitute it with tax increase which is reasonable and within our recommendations.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
value added tax vat corona fee
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp