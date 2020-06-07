STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labour Ministry's 11 employees test COVID-19 positive in Shram Shakti Bhawan: Source

The staff are being tested for COVID-19 after two employees found positive last week, which led to closure of Shram Shakti Bhawan that houses the ministry for two days for sanitisation.

Published: 07th June 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Shram Shakti Bhawan in New Delhi

Shram Shakti Bhawan in New Delhi (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 11 officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment have tested COVID-19 positive, according to a source.

The staff are being tested for COVID-19 after two employees found positive last week, which led to closure of Shram Shakti Bhawan that houses the ministry for two days on June 4 and 5 for sanitisation. "A joint secretary, a steno, a principal private secretary, a private secretary, six multi task assistants and a driver have been tested COVID-19 positive in the Ministry of Labour and Employment," the source said.

The source also informed that the Labour Secretary Heeralal Samariya and an additional secretary have been found COVID-19 negative in initial testing. Shram Shakti Bhawan is expected to open on Monday after following standard operating procedures.

The government on last Wednesday ordered sealing of Shram Shakti Bhawan for two days. Subsequently, the building, which also houses power and Jal Shakti ministries, was sealed on Wednesday evening for thorough sanitisation of the ministry's office and common areas.

All employees working in the building were asked to work from home on Thursday and Friday. The closure of building for two days was part of standard operating procedure for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the SOP, if two or more than two employees are found COVID-19 positive then the entire building housing the ministry or department is sealed for sanitisation.

