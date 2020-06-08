Crucial meeting on Tuesday to assess if there is community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a crucial meeting on Tuesday to assess whether COVID-19 has entered the community transmission phase in the national capital.

Addressing an online media briefing here, Sisodia said that if community transmission was taking place in Delhi, the AAP government would have to change its strategy accordingly to deal with the situation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is the vice-chairman of the DDMA, has authorised his deputy, Sisodia, to attend this meeting on his behalf.

Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever. "There will be an important meeting of the state disaster management authority on Tuesday. Experts will also attend it. If community transmission is ascertained at the meeting tomorrow, we will have to change our strategy accordingly," Sisodia said.

Later, taking to Twitter, the deputy chief minister said, "Meeting shall take place as scheduled. CM @ArvindKejriwal has instructed me to attend the meeting. The discussion about Community spread stage of Corona, if it is so, is crucial for next strategy to fight against Covid-19."

Talking about the chief minister's health during the media briefing, Sisodia said, "As the chief minister is unwell, he has gone into self-isolation. He will get himself tested for COVID-19 tomorrow." On Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 28,936, with 1,282 fresh infections in a day, while the death toll climbed to 812.

There are 17,125 active cases, while 10,999 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the national capital. Maharashtra (85,975 cases), Tamil Nadu (30,152), Delhi (28,936), Gujarat (20,097) and Rajasthan (10,599) are the five worst-affected states. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh inched towards the 10,000-mark.