STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lt Governor revokes Kejriwal government's 'Delhi hospitals only for Delhiites' order

Baijal held that denying medical treatment to patients on the ground of not being the resident of the national capital region (NCR) is ‘impermissible’.

Published: 08th June 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference over lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference over lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has overruled Delhi government’s order reserving all beds in state-run and private hospitals only for city residents until coronavirus pandemic crisis is resolved.

Revoking the government order in question on Monday, Baijal held that denying medical treatment to patients on the ground of not being the resident of the national capital region (NCR) is ‘impermissible’.

All the government and private hospitals including nursing homes situated in Delhi have to extend medical facilities to all Covid-19 patients coming for monitoring or treatment without any discrimination of being residents or non-residents of NCT of Delhi, said the order issued by Baijal, who is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under section 18 (3) of the act, the undersigned in his capacity as the chairman of the DDMA, hereby direct departments and authorities concerned of NCT of Delhi, to ensure that medical treatment is not denied to any patients on the ground of not being a resident of NCT Delhi,” Baijal’s order stated.

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced to restrict medical treatment in government hospitals and private medical institutions to the citizens of Delhi except in some cases, if a person requires emergency surgeries.           

He added that the Central government-run hospitals may continue to accept Covid patients from other states. "The selected private hospitals performing specialised surgeries such as oncology, organ transplantation, or neurosurgery will be permitted for patients from outside," he had said.    

Delhi has about 1,163 private hospitals and nursing homes, where beds will be reserved. There are 21 central govt, 51 MCD, and two NDMC run hospitals. Reservation is not mandatory in four self-financed hospitals in the national capital.

Responding to L-G’s decision, Deputy Chief Minister attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of doing ‘cheap politics’, which could lead to another flashpoint between L-G and Delhi government in the days to come.

“Delhi government had prepared everything and the CM made the entire plan. It was a very well thought out decision. But the BJP pressurised L-G into passing this order, they are doing cheap politics during such a pandemic. Who will be responsible if all the beds get occupied in the next four days with people from outside coming to Delhi for treatment? There will be no beds left. Who will be responsible for any deaths due to lack of beds?” said Sisodia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Lt Guv Anil Baijal Arvind Kejriwal Delhi hospials
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp