Lt Governor revokes Kejriwal government's 'Delhi hospitals only for Delhiites' order

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has overruled Delhi government’s order reserving all beds in state-run and private hospitals only for city residents until coronavirus pandemic crisis is resolved.

Revoking the government order in question on Monday, Baijal held that denying medical treatment to patients on the ground of not being the resident of the national capital region (NCR) is ‘impermissible’.

All the government and private hospitals including nursing homes situated in Delhi have to extend medical facilities to all Covid-19 patients coming for monitoring or treatment without any discrimination of being residents or non-residents of NCT of Delhi, said the order issued by Baijal, who is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under section 18 (3) of the act, the undersigned in his capacity as the chairman of the DDMA, hereby direct departments and authorities concerned of NCT of Delhi, to ensure that medical treatment is not denied to any patients on the ground of not being a resident of NCT Delhi,” Baijal’s order stated.

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced to restrict medical treatment in government hospitals and private medical institutions to the citizens of Delhi except in some cases, if a person requires emergency surgeries.

He added that the Central government-run hospitals may continue to accept Covid patients from other states. "The selected private hospitals performing specialised surgeries such as oncology, organ transplantation, or neurosurgery will be permitted for patients from outside," he had said.

Delhi has about 1,163 private hospitals and nursing homes, where beds will be reserved. There are 21 central govt, 51 MCD, and two NDMC run hospitals. Reservation is not mandatory in four self-financed hospitals in the national capital.

Responding to L-G’s decision, Deputy Chief Minister attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of doing ‘cheap politics’, which could lead to another flashpoint between L-G and Delhi government in the days to come.

“Delhi government had prepared everything and the CM made the entire plan. It was a very well thought out decision. But the BJP pressurised L-G into passing this order, they are doing cheap politics during such a pandemic. Who will be responsible if all the beds get occupied in the next four days with people from outside coming to Delhi for treatment? There will be no beds left. Who will be responsible for any deaths due to lack of beds?” said Sisodia.