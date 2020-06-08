STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock 1: Delhi Malls not on overdrive, to stagger opening

Most standalone restaurants will only continue with their home delivery and take-away, until restrictions are further lifted.

A few stores open shop at the Vasant square mall in Vasant kunj in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Angela Paljor 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Malls in Delhi have staggered their opening through the week, but will stay shut in Gurugram and Faridabad districts which are badly hit by COVID-19.

“We will be looking at re-opening our malls between 11.00 am-8.00 pm this week as per curfew hours so that consumers feel safe to come in during that time,” said Pushpa Bector, executive director, DLF Shopping Malls.

Temperature checks at the entrances and downloading the Aarogya Setu App will be made mandatory for anyone entering DLF malls.

“We are setting up all necessary protocols to maintain the six feet social distancing norms as per the MHA & WHO guidelines. Our F&B brands will reduce seating arrangements to 50 per cent and strictly follow the social distancing guidelines. They will be accepting pre-orders, takeaways and digital mode of payments.”

Pacific D21 Mall and Pacific Tagore Garden Mall will open on June 9 and 13, respectively, informed Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group.

“Apart from the social distancing and hygiene guidelines, we also have a hospital partner for training and support; and COVID-19 Task Force and ERT for strict adherence and action wherever required,” he said.

For bars and cafes, restaurateurs said it doesn’t make sense to welcome back patrons until they feel more secure.

Resto-bars like Café Delhi Heights, all First Fiddle restaurants (Lord of the Drinks, Plum by Bent Chair, Dragonfly Experience), all Massive Restaurants (Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, Made in Punjab, Farzi Café, and MasalaBar have chosen to stay shut for dining in.

