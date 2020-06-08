STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock 1.0: Delhi shopping malls, places of worship, restaurants reopen today

A detailed guidelines have been prepared, and owners of cafes, office, restaurant, and store have to follow them stringently.

Man sanitizes a Delhi mall ahead of reopening on June 8 as allowed under Unlock 1. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shopping malls, restaurants, and all religious places will reopen from Monday in Delhi, with the AAP government deciding to ease restrictions imposed almost 10 weeks ago.

Hotels and banquet halls, however, would remain closed to meet shortage of beds required for people falling sick to Covid-19.

“Relaxations don’t mean that coronavirus has ended. Wear a mask for your own safety and maintain social distancing. I am still getting reports that people are going out without masks,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“The government will take a call on opening of hotels and banquet halls later as the number of cases of COVID is rising, there might be a need to take over the hotels and banquets to transform them into health care facilities,” he said.

There are around 100 big and small shopping malls, which generates around `500 crore as revenue for the Delhi government, informed Brijesh Goyal, the Delhi convenor of the traders’ wing of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp