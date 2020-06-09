STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

24x7 helpdesks to be set up at Delhi government hospitals

Sixty-two Covid deaths took place in Delhi from May 30 to June 6, and 27 of these fatalities occurred on June 5, they said.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in PPE gear outside the COVID-19 ward at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on June 04 2020 in New Delhi.

Medical workers in PPE gear outside the COVID-19 ward at a hospital. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Round-the-clock helpdesks are to be set up at various Delhi government hospitals to ensure smooth and hassle-free admission of patients amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Monday.

The order to this effect was issued on Sunday by the Delhi health department following reports that some people were facing issues in seeking admission in facilities or getting treatment for various diseases, they said.

The order has been issued in view of the Covid-19 situation under the regulations of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, they added.  

A 24x7 helpdesk shall be set up at each hospital to ensure smooth and hassle-free admissions of patients in hospitals, the order said.  

These helpdesks will function in two shifts of 12 hours each and consist of two officials of Delhi government and one police constable during night duty hours.

The order also said, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of the area, in which the hospital is located will be responsible for monitoring or supervision of the overall functioning of the helpdesks. 

The hospitals include Babu Jagjiwan Ram Hospital, Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Chacha Nehru Children Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, DDU Hospital, among others.
Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday taking the Covid-19 tally in the city over the 29,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874, authorities said.

Sixty-two Covid deaths took place in Delhi from May 30 to June 6, and 27 of these fatalities occurred on June 5, they said.

Fatalities keep mounting

Sixty-two Covid deaths took place in Delhi from May 30 to June 6, and 27 of these fatalities occurred on June 5, government authorities said.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi hospitals
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp