STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre says there is no community spread of COVID-19 in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia stated that till June 15, there will be 45,000 COVID-19 cases in Delhi and around 6,600 beds will be required while cases will soar to 1 lakh till June 30.

Published: 09th June 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that Central Government officers have asserted that there is no community spread of COVID-19 in Delhi as of now.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and State Health Minister Satyendar Jain participated in the State Disaster Management Authority meeting held on COVID-19 situation and to discuss whether there is community spread.

"Officers of Central Government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so it need not be discussed," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after the meeting on COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, waiting for Centre to declare, says Satyendar Jain

"During SDMA's meeting discussions were held over the status of increasing COVID-19 cases in Delhi. These cases are increasing with a doubling rate in Delhi of 12-13 days. According to the data presented today, till June 30, 15,000 beds will be required in Delhi. 33,000 beds will be required till July 15 and 80,000 beds will be required here till July 31 for COVID-19 patients," he added.

Sisodia further stated that till June 15, there will be 45,000 COVID-19 cases in Delhi and around 6,600 beds will be required while cases will soar to 1 lakh till June 30.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID test, reports soon

"There will be around 2.25 lakh cases till July 15 and the COVID-19 cases will reach around 5.5 lakh till July 31," said Sisodia.

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier today said that AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in the national capital but it is up to the Centre to make a declaration about it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi coronavirus Delhi coronavirus community transmission COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp