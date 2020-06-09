STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi L-G tells government to stick to ICMR protocols

Baijal overrules AAP govt’s order regarding testing of asymptomatic patients, says deviation can lead to further spread.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Monday overruled  the Delhi government’s order regarding testing of asymptomatic patients, and instructed it follow ICMR issued guidelines.

“ICMR issued a strategy for Covid-19 testing in India on May 18, which prescribed testing for nine categories, including asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact. To ensure that ICMR strategy for Covid-19 testing in India issued on May 18 and as updated from time to time, be strictly observed in Delhi without any deviation,” read the L-G’s order.

“It is essential to conduct a thorough contact tracing of affected persons, especially in containment zones... This deviation in the ICMR guidelines can result in inadequate contact tracing of affected individuals and can result in further spread of Covid-19 in Delhi,” it further read.

The government had earlier in an order stated that it wouldn’t collect samples and conduct tests on asymptomatic patients.

Currently, 13,405 Covid-19 positive patients have been put on home isolation who are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. The Delhi government has been pushing for home isolation of such patients to keep beds available for more critical cases.

“Home isolation is good for those who can afford it. It is better if one can have a room for himself or herself, separate kitchen items and have a separate bathroom. If the distance is maintained even among family members then there are fewer chances of further contamination. Because in asymptomatic or mild cases, the impact of virus reduces after 7-10 days and infection rate goes down,” said Dr Naval Vikram, Physician and Medicine Professor, AIIMS.

However, among families with patients in home isolation, the reaction has been rather mixed. While some claimed it is better to have the patient at home instead of being put at quarantine centre, others said that they were concerned about the risk of the patient’s health worsening.

“I was happy when my father was kept in home isolation because we were not sure how hospitals or quarantine centres would treat him. But last week, my father started having breathing problems and we were clueless about what to do in such circumstances. We tried a few helpline numbers but didn’t get any response. Finally, we rushed to RGSSH hospital where he was taken care of,” said the son of the patient who was earlier in home isolation.

