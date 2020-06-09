STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID test, reports soon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not take part in any meeting or did not meet anyone on Monday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who complained of fever and cough, has been tested for coronavirus on Tuesday. Test reports are expected by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Kejriwal is unwell. He is suffering from fever, cough and sore throat. He has isolated himself at home and is not taking part in any meeting."

After Kejriwal gave his sample, it was sent for testing on Tuesday morning.

He was last seen in a video conference on Sunday where he announced that the Delhi government hospitals would be reserved only for the residents of the national capital.

Before this, Kejriwal had chaired a cabinet meet on Sunday, which was attended by Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain among others. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had also participated in the meet. After Kejriwal fell sick, he cancelled all his programs and did not meet anyone.

On Tuesday, a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management committee is scheduled to be held, but Kejriwal will not be attending. The meeting will discuss further course of action to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi. The meeting is also likely to discuss if there is a community transmission of the virus.

Delhi has a total of 29,943 corona cases out of which 11,357 patients have been cured and discharged. A total of 17,712 patients are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus in the national capital.

