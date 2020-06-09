STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government hints at community spread, projects 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by July-end

Sisodia said if the old growth rate of COVID-19 is taken into account, the doubling rate in Delhi is 12.6 days and almost all participants of the meeting agreed to this.

Published: 09th June 2020 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the source of infection in nearly half the fresh cases in the city was “not known,” indicating that community transmission of the disease was taking place, even as his colleague Manish Sisodia said the government’s projection was that the number of cases by July end would be 5.5 lakh.

“There are many cases being reported in Delhi whose source is unknown. Even in the L-G (Lt Governor’s) house tests had to be conducted and those who tested positive their source could not be traced,” Jain said after a meeting of the state disaster management team.He said whether community spread was taking place can only be announced by the Central government but “we can say that there is spread.”

“Without going into the technicalities I can say that there is spread but it is for the Centre to declare if it is community spread,” he said.

Asked what measures can be taken if the infection reaches community transmission level, Jain said “stress is then laid more on treatment, currently we are doing more rigorous contact tracing to stop the infection from spreading.”

Public health experts pointed out that all across the world political leaders seem to have taken community transmission as an indicator of government failure.

“That is not the case. It is just one phase of a pandemic going through a community, which can be managed well with the aim of minimizing loss of life,” said public health researcher Oommen C Kurian. “Unfortunately denial has become fashionable and there are strong disincentives in accepting community transmission.”

Health researcher Oommen John underlined that while on the one hand the message is that cases needing hospitalized care is rapidly increasing and there is a debate about rationing beds, there is a denial which is irrational. “If there is no active transmission in the community where are these cases coming from?” he asked.

Sisodia, for the first time, reeled out the Delhi government’s projections of the coronavirus’s spread and said by July end the national capital could see 5.5 lakh positive cases which would require at least 80,000 hospital beds.

Those with a pulse on Delhi’s health infrastructure scenario said arranging for such a high number of beds could be a “tall order.”

“We were initially hoping that containment efforts will largely work but after the opening of the lockdown, Covid-19 is spreading rapidly,” said Dr Nimmi Rastogi, health co-ordinator for the AAP government.
“Our effort will be to triage patient and only moderately and severely sick patients will be hospitalised while those with mild symptoms will be asked to stay home with guidance from doctors—but given the projected surge in cases even this may not be easy,”she said.

The state currently has about 11,000 beds in state government hospitals, 20,000 beds in private hospitals and 10,000 beds under the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Manish Sisodia warns covid explosion Delhi coronavirus cases
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp