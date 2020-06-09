STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC to hear petition for probe into misappropriation of migrants’ funds

Published: 09th June 2020

Migrant labourers walking to their native places. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said its division bench will hear next week a PIL seeking CBI probe into alleged massive misappropriation of funds of Rs 3,200 crore meant for migrant and construction workers in the national capital.

The petitioner’s counsel said the matter came up before Justice V Kameswar Rao who said the plea would be heard by its division bench on June 16.The plea by PT Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sansthan, through advocates R Balaji and Yogesh Pachauri, said each state has its own ‘Cess fund’ which is collected for the owners/employers of building and other construction works under the Building and Other Construction Workers (RE & CS) Act, by collecting one per cent on the cost incurred on the project.

Till recently Delhi Cess fund has collected Rs 3200 crores which was created for benefit of registered construction workers.

The plea said during the Covid-19 lockdown, it was announced by the Delhi government that Rs 5000 per month will be transferred to all the registered construction workers.

However, the workers revealed that none of them have received any amount from the government, the plea added.

With agency inputs

Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
