Delhi riots: Police files three charge sheets before court in cases related to communal violence

The three charge sheets were filed in connection with the Maujpur riot and alleged murders in Kardampuri Pulia.

Delhi riots

Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday filed three charge sheets before a court in cases related to the communal violence and murders in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in February. The charge sheets were filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri who has put up the matter for further hearing on June 23. It has filed 20 charge sheets till now in cases related to the riots. It was investigating 59 cases related to the riots.

The three charge sheets were filed in connection with the Maujpur riot and alleged murders in Kardampuri Pulia. In the Maujpur Chowk case, riots, stone pelting, brick batting, arson, firing and sabotage took place between two communities.

The first charge sheet was filed against five men, including Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly brandished his gun and fired at head constable Deepak Dahiya on February 24. He has also been accused of killing a man named Vinod Singh in Maujpur Chowk on February 24. Many police officials were also severely injured in the riot.

“A total of five persons, including Shahrukh Pathan, have been arrested in this case. Pathan is the main accused in another case in which he had brandished his gun and shot at head constable Deepak Dahiya, in full public view. His illicit firearm, a 7.65 mm pistol along with 2 live rounds, was recovered from him. Several shots had been fired by him and three empty shells were recovered at the spot,” said the police.

The Kardampuri Pulia incident also took place on the same day during the communal riots. “It was revealed that the deceased, Muhammad Furqan, was present in Kardampuri Puliya, where rioters were pelting stones and committing arson. Furqan and four other persons sustained gunshot injuries in the ensuing riot. He later succumbed to his injuries. He ran a small corrugated box manufacturing unit in the area,” said the police.

During this incident, about 17 police officials also received injuries due to heavy stone-pelting by the mob. A total of four persons were arrested for the murder and rioting in the case, added the police.
The third charge sheet in the murder case of Deepak was filed against four persons for allegedly rioting and lynching him to death near a government dispensary at Kardam Puri.

It said that on February 25, communal riots continued at Kardam Puri, behind Ambedkar College, near a government dispensary.The rioters torched vehicles in two parking lots and Deepak, who worked as a battery rickshaw driver, was caught near the dispensary and lynched by them and declared brought dead at GTB Hospital, it said.

