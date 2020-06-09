STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Disinvestment secretary tests COVID-19 positive; CISF official succumbs to deadly virus

Tuhin Kanta Pandey got himself tested for COVID-19 after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by coronavirus, said one of the sources.

Published: 09th June 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

trichy airport, CISF men

Representational Image. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar,EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, according to sources.

Pandey got himself tested for COVID-19 after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by coronavirus, said one of the sources.

Following this, joint secretaries in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) have gone into home quarantine, sources said.

The department, which is in the CGO complex, has been sealed for sanitisation.

This is the third case in the department.

Sources added that all laid down protocols on contact-tracing and quarantining of people are being scrupulously followed.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths in the paramilitary force to 55, officials said on Tuesday.

This is the 13th death reported among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The deceased, head constable Chaudhari Narsingh Bhai, was posted in the 1st reserve battalion of the force based in Madhya Pradeshs' Barwaha town of Khargone district, a senior official said.

"The official succumbed to coronavirus on Monday. He was admitted to a hospital for an anaemic condition and had undergone a major surgery," he said.

This is the fifth death from the pandemic in the about 1.62 lakh personnel strong force, designated as the national civil aviation security force apart from guarding sensitive and vital installations in the aerospace and nuclear domain.

The CRPF has reported four deaths, Border Security Force (BSF) two and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) one each.

As per data updated till June 6, over 1,670 personnel of the five CAPFs and the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been infected with the disease till now.

Out of the total cases, over 1,157 have recovered till June 6 and more than 510 personnel are admitted at various COVID-19 designated hospitals in the country, the data said.

The first case in these forces, functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was detected on March 28.

  These central forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations and disaster rescue and relief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tuhin Kanta Pandey  CISF Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp