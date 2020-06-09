STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Healthcare system has to be revamped': Medic starts 'We doctors' campaign for COVID-19 warriors

Over 5,000 doctors across the world are associated with the campaign, and are working towards a corona-free world.

Dr Sunita Dube, founder of 'We Doctors' campaign

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Earlier, in February when corona virus started taking gigantic proportions, engulfing one country after another, Dr Sunita Dube, Radiologist & Healthcare Entrepreneur (she runs Medscape India, an organisation that works for improving healthcare facilities), stood up and took stock of the situation.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, and also the fact that doctors, the first in the line of defence, too would be vulnerable to the disease, Dr Dube began a nation-wide campaign, We Doctors, to help her community.

Over 5,000 doctors across the world are associated with the campaign, and are working towards a corona-free world. Excerpts:

What is the We Doctors campaign all about?

It is about providing necessary equipment for doctors’ safety and also counselling them since there have been situations wherein doctors have suffered mental health issues. We also guide doctors on how to manage their department, and hospitals.

In February, we began with forming WhatsApp groups with doctors to discuss ways to tackle the virus.We worked out an SOP which doctors can refer to. The SOP involves online medical guidance, counselling, quarantine process & hygiene, troubleshooting queries related to the disease, lab tests, allocation of hospitals by the government and handling panic situations etc.

Since doctors are working under hazardous conditions, we raised funds for PPE kits for them. Over 10,000 PPE were distributed in the first slot among doctors in Kurla East, Chembur, Vatsalatai Nagar & Thakkar Bappa colonies in Mumbai as these were the most affected areas. So far, we have distributed PPE kits, sanitisers, masks and gloves to doctors in Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Can you share an anecdote wherein a doctor broke down under stress?

Normally doctors are trained in all aspects so breakdowns, as such, are few. Hospital managements too undertake regular training sessions. But I remember the case of a couple with a small baby – they had a huge loan on their head, and with both of them working they were really disturbed (about the baby and the loan, should anything happen). Apart from handling and spreading the infection, their house was not very big which also played on their mind. We counselled them after which things became alright.

What precautions would you suggest for doctors?

Doctors should take all the precautions for themselves even though the lockdown has been eased. While dealing with any kind of patient, they should wear PPE kits because you never know who is infected, who is not.Covid-19 will be the part of our life for some time now, and doctors are the ones who have to deal with it, so they should take care of their immunity by having good nutritional diet. As doctors are facing a lot of pressure, they should also take care of their mental health and must take proper counseling and guidance, and not ignore mental stress.

What sort of changes do you foresee in healthcare system post COVID19?

Everything will be changed. The doctors will be more disciplined, their attitude towards the patients will change. We have seen that lots of hospitals were lacking in different aspects of healthcare management, even doctors were lacking, but they quickly pulled up their socks.The way the government is treating us won’t work for long -- the insurance policy for the doctors and even patients has to be strengthened. The government will have to introduce lots of policy changes to improve health infrastructure.Another big thing would a whole lot of change in the gadgets doctors use – both the technology and gadgets have to be Covid-friendly to avoid infection and deaths.

Anything for the common man...

Use your masks while in public, and live hygienicallly. Continue practising social distancing  and avoid throwing big parties. Also don’t suddenly plan a vacation. It is better to stay at home and be safe, rather than vacationing and risking your health.

