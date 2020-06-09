Low-intensity earthquake hits Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Monday was hit by another mild earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on richter scale and tremors were felt across Delhi and Noida.

According to National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was 13-km from Haryana’s Gurugram, and was the 13th time that a jolt occurred in Delhi’ NCR region including Haryana’s Gurugram, Faridabad and Rohtak area, although most of these are very mild in nature.

Since April, Delhi and nearby areas have recorded 13 earthquakes of low and medium intensity: April 12 - Delhi (3.5); April 13-Delhi (2.7); April 16 - Delhi (2); May 3 - Delhi (3); May 6 - Faridabad (2.3), May 10 - Delhi (3.4); May 15 - Delhi (2.2), May 28 - Faridabad (2.5); May 29 - Rohtak (4.5 and 2.9); June 1 - Rohtak (1.8 and 3) and June 3 - Faridabad (3.2).

According to experts, the reason behind the numerous small earthquakes is that the Himalayan plate is moving in the north-northeast direction, thereby releasing lot of energy along the weak zones through fissures and lineaments.