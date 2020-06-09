Meet on community transmission: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an important meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to be held on Tuesday, the Delhi government will consider the possibility of community transmission in the national capital.

The meeting which shall be attended by some of the senior-most government officials will be to assess whether or not there the coronavirus contagion has reached the community transmission stage.

The future course of action is also to be decided upon at the meeting.

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Revenue Minister, Chief Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner are expected to attend this meeting along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s absence will represent the government at the meeting.

“There will be an important meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday. Experts will also attend it. If community transmission is ascertained at the meeting, then we will have to change our strategy accordingly,” Sisodia said.

“The discussion about Community spread stage of Corona, if it is so, is crucial for the next strategy to fight against Covid-19,” he added.

According to doctors, community transmission is a stage where the most impact is on contact tracing and isolating infected people from the masses.

“Most cases have emerged from cluster areas in Delhi, and those areas are already in community transmission stage, otherwise, so many cases would not have been reported. The chain in these areas can be broken only if the community follows social distancing norms and maintains good personal hygiene. Lockdown is not the solution,” said Dr Naval Vikram, physician, diabetologist and a professor at the department of medicine of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Currently, there are 193 containment zones in the national capital where absolute lockdown has been implemented; while the rest of the city has seen several relaxations following the directions of the Central government to start re-opening establishments in the national capital. A move welcomed by the AAP government.

Talking about the chief minister’s health during the media briefing, Sisodia said, “As the chief minister is unwell, he has gone into self-isolation. He will get himself tested for Covid-19.”